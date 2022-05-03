Hyderabad youngsters posing as house-hunting couple caught by house owner in intimate position

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:57 PM, Tue - 3 May 22

Hyderabad: A young man and woman allegedly posed as a couple and in the guise of searching for a rented house, entered a house and were later found in an intimate position by the house owner on Monday.

The incident occurred at BK Guda where the couple found a ‘To let’ board at a multi-storied building and approached the house owner to check the flat. Police said the owner took them to the second floor and leaving them to see around the flat, went to his house on the ground floor. He grew suspicious as they did not come down even after a long time.

When he went to check, he allegedly found them in an intimate position. On seeing him, the couple escaped from the spot. Based on the house owner’s complaint, the SR Nagar police booked a case and are investigating.

