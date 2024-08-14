Youth Congress elections exposes differences among leaders in Telangana

By S. Sandeep Kumar Published Date - 14 August 2024, 05:54 PM

Hyderabad: The Youth Congress elections are exposing the differences among leaders within the Congress, once again, with different leaders extending support to their followers in the same district and at the State level.

Though it was an internal affair of the party, a few senior leaders are worried that these differences could cast an adverse impact on the party’s prospects in the ensuing local body elections. MLC Balmoori Venkat is contesting for the Youth Congress State president post. In the past, he served as NSUI president and recognizing his services, the party State leadership had made him MLC, despite opposition from a section of senior leaders.

Videos of Ramagundam MLA Makhan Singh Thakur appealing to party workers to extend their support to Jakkidi Shivacharan Reddy as the Youth Congress president have gone viral on different social media platforms. He even reportedly questioned the need to offer two positions to Venkat, which was against the party’s rules. Apart from Venkat, a few more supporters of senior leaders in the party are also eyeing the Youth Congress president post.

The names of Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar’s son Tarun Goud, TPCC working president T Jayaprakash Reddy’s daughter Jaya and Thumkunta Narsa Reddy’s daughter Anksha Reddy are also among those doing rounds in Gandhi Bhavan. At the district level too, leaders are fielding their subordinates in the fray for the District Youth Congress president post.

For instance, in Wanaparthy, local MLA Megha Reddy, Telangana State Planning Board vice chairman G Chinna Reddy and incumbent Shivsena Reddy have fielded their followers for the district youth Congress president post.

Though the leaders are claiming that they were not extending support to any particular leader, things are getting obvious within the party. Amidst the tussle for an upper hand in the district level and State level by a few leaders, senior leaders are worried that this could cause an adverse impact on the party prospects in the forthcoming local body elections.

“Irrespective of which group wins the district level youth Congress president elections, the losing group will bore a grudge. This could be a worrying factor,” a senior leader said.