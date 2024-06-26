Youth should act as anti-drug warriors to build a new society: CP Dutt

Commissioner of Police Sunil Dut flagged off and participated in a rally marking International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking

By Telangana Today Updated On - 26 June 2024, 04:23 PM

CP Sunil Dutt took part in an anti-drug rally in Khammam on Wednesday.

Khammam: Commissioner of Police Sunil Dutt has called upon the youth to be anti-drug warriors and play their role in building a new society in the future.

He flagged off and participated in a rally marking International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking here on Wednesday. The youth should realise that drugs destroy life and make them hopeless. Drug abuse is the most dreaded disease of all, he said.

All the youth/students have to join anti-drugs committees and cooperate as anti-drugs soldiers to prevent drugs. The State government has already implemented activities to make Telangana a drug-free State by eradicating the use and supply of narcotic drugs, the CP noted.

Dutt asked the public and youth to complain on toll free number 8712671111 in case of sale of ganja. People should voluntarily come forward and give the information of those who were involved in the sale of drugs and the informants details would be kept confidential.

In the last six years, 265 people have been arrested in 204 cases and 9008 kg of ganja worth Rs 11 crore has been seized. Similarly, 165 people who were addicted to ganja in the district have been given counselling by a psychologist, he informed.

Essay competitions and awareness programmes would be organised for students in various schools and colleges for a week. District welfare officer K Ram Gopal Reddy, additional DCP (L&O) Prasad Rao, additional DCP (Admin) Naresh Kumar and others were present.