‘Youth should stay away from tobacco’

Telangana State BC Commission Chairman V Krishna Mohan Rao urged youth to stay away from it as it was hazardous to health and destroyed the entire family

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:26 PM, Sat - 25 March 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: Stating that tobacco use was the leading preventable cause of death and disease in the world, Telangana State BC Commission Chairman V Krishna Mohan Rao urged youth to stay away from it as it was hazardous to health and destroyed the entire family.

Speaking at a seminar on the topic “Tobacco use, health problems and ill effects on society” organized jointly by Gachibowli Art of Living and Shree Mata Arogyadam here on Saturday, Krishna Mohan said through yoga one could get rid of tobacco consumption habits. “With Sudarshan Kriya and various natural and Ayurvedic treatments one can get rid of tobacco addiction,”he said.

For the first time in the State, a massive awareness programme “Quit Tobacco” has been launched to spread awareness among the people, he said. Tobacco causes chronic diseases that appear at older ages, such as lung cancer, as well as adverse health effects that occur in the short run, he said. and added that about 13.5 lakh deaths are caused by tobacco use in the country every year.

He said that in urban areas, emerging corporate culture has a huge impact on the habit of smoking and that people rely on tobacco products like cigarettes to get out of work pressure and stress. These days, the growing number of smokers among the young generation has also emerged as a major concern in India, he said.