YouTube begins presales of NFL Sunday Ticket, costs $249 for season

The company is also offering a bundle option with NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL RedZone for a total of $289 for the season during the presale.

By IANS Published Date - 01:15 PM, Wed - 12 April 23

San Francisco: Google-owned YouTube has started the presales of the National Football League (NFL) Sunday Ticket.

“Starting today, fans can lock in inaugural pricing for next season’s NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels,” YouTube said in a blogpost.

For YouTube TV members with a Base Plan, the NFL Sunday Ticket add-on is available during the presale at $249 for the season, a special launch offer savings of $100 off the retail price of $349 for the season, according to the company.

The company is also offering a bundle option with NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL RedZone for a total of $289 for the season during the presale.

Moreover, for viewers who just want NFL Sunday Ticket without the full YouTube TV offering, the company mentioned that Sunday Ticket is broadly available without a satellite subscription through YouTube Primetime Channels.

“On Primetime Channels, NFL Sunday Ticket is available during the presale at $349 for the season, a special launch offer savings of $100 off the retail price of $449 for the season. And the bundled NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL Redzone option is available during the presale at $389 for the season,” the company said.

NFL Sunday Ticket will be available across web, TV, mobile and tablet devices that support YouTube and YouTube TV, with no hidden fees or satellite dish needed.

Last year, YouTube inked a $2 billion annual deal with the National Football League to acquire exclusive rights for the Sunday Ticket.

The deal will run for seven years, reports CNBC.