YouTube deletes new Trump video, suspends fresh uploads

“After careful review, and in light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, we removed new content uploaded to the Donald J. Trump channel and issued a strike for violating our policies for inciting violence.” YouTube said

By | Published: 11:24 am

San Francisco: Google-owned YouTube, which is yet to permanently ban the outgoing US President Donald Trump, has removed a new video from his account for violating the content policies. The company has also issued a “strike” against his account, meaning he cannot upload new videos or livestream content for at least a week.

“After careful review, and in light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, we removed new content uploaded to the Donald J. Trump channel and issued a strike for violating our policies for inciting violence.” YouTube says in a statement to The Verge.

“As a result, in accordance with our long-standing strikes system, the channel is now prevented from uploading new videos or live streams for a minimum of seven days — which may be extended,” it said on Tuesday.

YouTube has also indefinitely disabled comments on Trump’s videos due to “ongoing concerns about violence”.

Earlier, YouTube removed one of Trump’s videos that addressed a mob attack on the Capitol.

Twitter has banned Trump from its platform, citing “risk of further incitement of violence”. The Twitter ban came after a pro-Trump mob stormed the US Capitol, hoping to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s election victory.

Facebook initially prevented Trump from posting to Facebook and Instagram for 24 hours, before CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced to indefinitely suspend his account till January 20.

On Twitter, Trump’s handle is now almost empty white canvas, frozen at 51 followed accounts, 88.7 million followers and two words on the centre of screen, saying “Account suspended”.