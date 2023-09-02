YouTube fanfest returns with offline show in Mumbai

Since its inaugural event in Mumbai in 2014, YouTube Fanfest (YTFF) has been highlighting the diversity of the creator community through regional and in-country events across India.

New Delhi: YouTube Fanfest is set to return to the live stage this year, as YouTube marks 15 years since its localized version launched in India. Fans can celebrate the growth and success of YouTube in India alongside their favorite creators and artists, at an offline show at NESCO, Goregaon, Mumbai on September 27, 2023, that will also be livestreamed globally.

The YouTube Fanfest 2023 will be held in partnership with NEXA and Cadbury 5 Star and will spotlight some of YouTube’s established and popular creators and artists across multiple verticals, including Comedy, Music, Dance, Gaming, Beauty, Food while showcasing the new wave of talent that is taking India by storm.

The show will feature a high energy entertainment focused showcase with live on stage performances by artists Badshah, Harrdy Sandhu, Kayan, Raja Kumari and creators including Anuv Jain, Awez Darbar, Danish Sait, Funcho, Lakhneet, Nagma Mirajkar, Prajakta Koli aka MostlySane, Shorts Break, Suhani Shah, Team Naach, and Techno.

Fans can also look forward to hearing from their favorite creators throughout the show including messages from Astuti Mw, Crafians by Mudrit and Harsheen, Dynamo, Fit Beauty, ItzChaCha, Jagruti Pahwa, Jasmin Jaffar, Jenni MJ, Kabita’s Kitchen, KL BRO Biju Rithvik, Mythpat, Miss Miracle, Mousumi Kundu, Mridul Sharma, Sarah Sarosh, So Saute, Shreemani Tripathi, Tanmay Bhat, Thakur Sisters and TN TAMIL YT.

Superfans keen to meet and interact with their favorite creators and artists will also have the opportunity to do so through an exclusive meet and greet opportunity.

Fans who want to attend the live event in Mcan now sign up for General Admission (GA) tickets on BookMyShow.