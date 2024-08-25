YouTube introduces AI Chatbot for recovery of hacked accounts

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 August 2024, 03:45 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: YouTube has launched a new AI-powered chatbot designed to help users recover accounts that have been hacked. Called a “troubleshooting tool,” this feature is accessible via Google’s support page through the YouTube Help Center.

The chatbot guides users through a series of questions to secure their compromised Google accounts and undo any unauthorized changes.

Currently available only to a limited group of creators in English, Google plans to gradually roll out the feature to all YouTube creators.

However, as reported by The Verge, the tool still leaves a gap in support between smaller account holders and larger creators, the latter of whom can directly contact a representative when issues arise.

There have been instances in the past when YouTube accounts of even big creators like Linus Tech Tips were hacked, while hacked small partnered accounts have taken a long time to resolve.