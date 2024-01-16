YS Sharmila appointed AP Congress Chief

YS Sharmila was inducted into the party by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in the presence of former party president Rahul Gandhi and other senior leaders, including the general secretary of the organisation, KC Venugopal.

Hyderabad: Weeks after her joining the Congress, YS Sharmila Reddy has been appointed as the president of the Andhra Pradesh Congress committee on Tuesday. Outgoing PCC G. Rudra Raju was appointed as Special Invitee to the Congress Working Committee.

Speaking on the occasion, Sharmila said it gave her immense pleasure that the YSR Telangana Party had merged with the Congress. She said her father, the late YS Rajasekhar Reddy, not only served the Congress party his entire life but also gave his life serving the party.

Sharmila said that she had decided to join the Congress as it was the only true and largest secular party in the country. She said it always upheld the culture of India, serving all sections and uniting the people of India.

Sharmila added that she was deeply pained and anguished over what happened in Manipur. She said this can always happen if a party like Congress is not in power.

She went on to disclose that it was her father’s dream to see Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Minister of India, and she was glad that she was going to be a part of making that happen.

YS Sharmila said that whatever role the Congress party will give her, she will perform it with loyalty, integrity and diligence.