YSR Congress says Chandrababu Naidu’s own actions will decimate TDP

By PTI Updated On - 10 March 2024, 04:57 PM

Amaravati: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) said on Sunday that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) will be decimated by the actions of its President and former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

A day after the TDP announced alliance with the Jana Sena Party and Bharatiya Jana Party for the coming Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh, the ruling party said on Sunday that it will not decimate TDP but Chandrababu Naidu’s own actions will do it first. It is shocking how ready he is to disown his cadre, leaders, ideology and his own words from 4 years back and prostrate in front of anyone just so that he becomes CM for the last time. How shameless! posted the YSRCP on X.

YSRCP parliamentary party leader V. Vijayasai Reddy said that the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance will not exist after YSR Congress wins the elections. The YSRCP MP also suggested a few names for the coalition. Triple U-Turn, the Discord Consortium, Triple Dilemma Alliance, Tug of War Triumvirate and Three steps backward are the names he suggested for the tripartite alliance. The YSRCP leader earlier described the coming elections as a class war not a caste war. It is between the rich who want to concentrate power and make just one place as a power centre against those like CM Mr Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy who wants decentralisation, holistic development of the state and hand hold the poor and vulnerable till they achieve their dreams, he said.

Reacting to the finalisation of TDP-JSP-BJP alliance, minister of water resources Ambati Rambabu said that the YSRCP remains steadfast in its commitment to the people of Andhra Pradesh, standing against alliances driven by personal interests rather than the welfare of the state. He called the alliance desperate and reflective of the weakness of the opposition.

Rambabu stated that no coalition, regardless of its composition, can thwart his path to victory in the upcoming elections. He criticised the ethics of the alliance, highlighting the contradiction in their past conflicts and their current collaboration to fight against YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy. Rambabu underscored the strength of Jagan Mohan Reddy and the YSRCP, contrasting it with the opportunistic nature of the alliance.

Referring to the principles on which NTR founded the TDP, he alleged that by aligning with the BJP, Chandrababu Naidu compromised on Telugu people’s integrity. YSRCP MP Mithun Reddy reaffirmed the party’s resilience against propaganda from opposition parties, emphasising the lack of public trust in parties such as the TDP, Jana Sena, and BJP. He called upon the BJP to fulfill the commitments made in Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. MLA Kurasala Kannababu questioned the sincerity of the alliance, arguing that it primarily serves Chandrababu Naidu’s interests rather than benefiting the state.