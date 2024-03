Andhra Pradesh: BJP, TDP, Jana Sena to contest LS, Assembly polls together

BJP, TDP, Jana Sena Party have decided to contest LS, Andhra assembly polls together for progress of country, state.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 9 March 2024, 06:33 PM

Hyderabad: BJP, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Jana Sena Party (JSP) have decided to contest the ensuing Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections together in Andhra Pradesh. The modalities of seat sharing will be deliberated within a day or two, said BJP in a joint press statement issued on Saturday.