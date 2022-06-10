YSR Kadapa district PACS team visited Karimnagar PACS, DCCB

Karimnagar: A 30-member cooperative team of the Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS) comprising of its chairmen and CEOs of the YSR (Kadapa) district in Andhra Pradesh state made an exposure visit to the Karimnagar District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB) and PACS in Karimnagar district on Friday. The team was led by Andhra Pradesh Cooperative Training Institute faculty member Vijaychandra Reddy and APCOB official Arun visited the Gattu Duddenapalli society in Manakondur mandal and inspected its successful functioning including its diversified activities such as seed processing unit, rice mill and the society functioning on par with banks by lending all loans to the customers.

Later, the Kadapa PACS team visited the Karimnagar DCCB and inspected the bank and main administration building.

The delegation was all praise for the Karimnagar DCCB for its team work, good governance and progressing with a vision. Attributing the success formula of KDCCB to its transparent administration and no political interference, the Kadapa cooperative officials appreciated the employee-friendly schemes of medical insurance to the bank staff and their family members by paying the premium. They assured to follow the path shown by Karimnagar DCCB and become successful very soon. They also said they would also diversify their business activities like Karimnagar DCCB and PACS and reap riches with less political interference.

Karimnagar DCCB CEO N Satyanarayana Rao, who welcomed the team, briefed about the success mantra of the bank under the leadership of its chairman Konduru Ravinder Rao and how it had started making profits from a once a loss-making bank in the year 2005. The CEO explained about the team work and non-interference of the politicians in the functioning of the bank. Stating that all the 128 PACS in the integrated Karimnagar district were in profits, he said that the PACS had diversified their activities and were working on par with the banks. The PACS had opened rice mills, seed processing units, water plants, petrol filling stations, general stores and other activities.

DCCB vice chairman P Ramesh said that there was no political interference in banking affairs and added that the bank always remembers former Chief Minister YS Rajashekhar Reddy for giving a fillip to the loss-making DCCB in the year 2005. PACS resource person G Satyanarayana explained about the PACS and its diversification.