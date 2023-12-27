Wednesday, Dec 27, 2023
Home | Andhra Pradesh | Ysrcp Vamsi Srinivas Yadav Joins Jana Sena

YSRCP MLC Vamsi Srinivas Yadav joins Jana Sena

Expressing displeasure with the party's decision to favour Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana for Visakhapatnam East constituency, the disgruntled leader opted to join Jana Sena.

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 07:11 PM, Wed - 27 December 23
YSRCP MLC Vamsi Srinivas Yadav joins Jana Sena

Mangalagiri: YSRCP MLC Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav, a prominent leader from the Yadava community,has joined Jana Sena Party in the presence of its chief Pawan Kalyan here on Wednesday.

Expressing displeasure with the party’s decision to favour Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana for Visakhapatnam East constituency, the disgruntled leader opted to join Jana Sena.

Related News

Latest News