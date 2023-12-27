YSRCP MLC Vamsi Srinivas Yadav joins Jana Sena

Expressing displeasure with the party's decision to favour Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana for Visakhapatnam East constituency, the disgruntled leader opted to join Jana Sena.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:11 PM, Wed - 27 December 23

Mangalagiri: YSRCP MLC Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav, a prominent leader from the Yadava community,has joined Jana Sena Party in the presence of its chief Pawan Kalyan here on Wednesday.

