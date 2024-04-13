Jagan injured as stone hurled at him

By PTI Published Date - 13 April 2024, 11:47 PM

File Photo

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy was on Saturday injured after unidentified persons pelted stone during the YSRCP chief’s election campaign in Vijayawada, his office said.

The Chief Minister suffered a small cut on the left side of his temple above the eye during his ‘Memanta Siddham’ election canvassing bus tour.

“The stone struck the CM while he was acknowledging the crowds as part of his bus tour at Vivekananda School Centre in Singh Nagar, Vijayawada,” said a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

The stone hit Jaganmohan at a very high velocity and officials suspect that it could have been launched from a catapult, prompting the people standing around him atop the bus to wipe his forehead with a handkerchief initially. Immediately, the Chief Minister was administered first aid inside the bus by a doctor.

However, unfazed by the stone pelting, he resumed his tour in the city, where he canvassed for nearly four hours. Meanwhile, YSRCP leaders alleged that the TDP was behind the “attack”.

Reddy has embarked on a 21-day election campaign bus tour from Idupulupaya in Kadapa district to Icchapuram in Srikakulam district. Elections for the 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled on May 13 and the counting of votes is slated for June 4.