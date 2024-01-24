YSRCP’s power rests in people of Andhra Pradesh: Jagan

By ANI Updated On - 24 January 2024, 12:03 PM

Ananthapuram: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy emphasised the unique approach of his party by not relying on traditional star campaigners and said that the true strength of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) lies in the people of the state.

Reddy made it clear that his focus has always been on the people of Andhra Pradesh, considering them to be the true star campaigners for the party.

“I did not rely on star campaigners. The true strength of YSRCP lies in the people of Andhra Pradesh,” said Chief Minister Reddy, highlighting a departure from the conventional strategy of political parties leaning on popular figures for campaigning purposes.

Reddy took a swipe at opposition parties, accusing them of utilising star campaigners without genuinely contributing to the welfare of the state’s residents. He pointed out that, unlike others, his party had chosen not to depend on celebrity endorsements but rather placed its trust in the common people.

“It is disheartening to witness opposition parties relying on star campaigners who have not done a single favour for the poor. In contrast, the only star campaigners for YSRCP are the people of Andhra Pradesh,” Reddy remarked, emphasising the grassroots connection that his party prides itself on.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister addressed the united front formed by opposition parties against him, stating that despite their collective efforts, the true strength of the YSRCP lies in the unwavering support it receives from the residents of Andhra Pradesh.

As the political landscape in the state heats up in the run-up to elections, Reddy’s comments underscore a commitment to prioritising the needs and voices of the common citizen over high-profile endorsements, setting a distinct tone for YSRCP’s campaign strategy.