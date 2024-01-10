Andhra: MP Kesineni Nani meets CM Jagan Mohan Reddy at camp office

He was accompanied by Devineni Avinash, former minister Vellampalli Srinivas, and MP Ayodhya Rami Reddy.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 January 2024, 07:25 PM

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh MP and senior TDP leader Kesineni Nani paid a courtesy visit to CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday.

The MP met CM Jagan at his camp office in Tadepalli.

Upon meeting the CM, Kesineni Nani presented a flower bouquet and they discussed important matters regarding AP’s progress and development.

Earlier, Nani submitted his resignation as an MP by sending an email to Lok Sabha Speaker OM Birla on Wednesday.

Reports suggest that he is also likely to resign from TDP soon.

Had a productive courtesy call with Chief Minister @ysjagan Garu today. Discussed important matters concerning our state's progress and development. Grateful for his time and commitment to our shared vision for a better future. pic.twitter.com/llF4y1KtTb — Kesineni Nani (@kesineni_nani) January 10, 2024