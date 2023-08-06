Yuzvendra Chahal highlights difference in captaincy of four Indian skippers

By ANI Published Date - 12:40 PM, Sun - 6 August 23

Source: Twitter/Yuzvendra Chahal

Georgetown: India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Saturday highlighted the difference between in captaincy style of the past four Indian captains he played under in the white ball format.

Chahal has played under different captains which include Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and now Hardik Pandya. When quizzed about the difference in the captaincy of these four captains, Chahal affirmed that there is hardly any change.

“I see it like a family which has four brothers first was Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni, then came Virat and Rohit, and after that, Hardik came. So the equation is the same and there is no change. On the ground, everybody wants to win and Hardik gives us freedom which we were getting earlier, you can set the field according to yourself. If the plan doesn’t work then he gives his input. Things are similar, a freedom bowler wants they are getting it,” Chahal said in the pre-match conference.

Chahal further went on to express talk about his lack of opportunities of late. He believes that the XI is picked based on the team combination and according to the conditions.

“I am very happy that I get the opportunity to wear the blue jersey every day. I am with the team now, travel with the team and do net sessions with them, and not at home. It is not an individual game. I have also played chess – that’s an individual game, but this is a team game,” Chahal said.

“When 15 players walk together, only then you win matches. Only 11 can play out of these. I haven’t played in 2-3 series. Before that, I played against England, West Indies Kuldeep did not play then. It comes down to team combination, who you are playing against, where you are playing. If it’s a turning wicket, we will play three spinners. We don’t have a rule that says we have to play only one or two spinners,” Chahal added.

Chahal has been a key performer for the Indian team in white-ball cricket over the past few years, he has taken 72 wickets in 72 ODIs at an average of 27.13 and an economy rate of 5.26. His best bowling figures in the 50-over format are 6/42.

India will be keen to level the series as they face West Indies in the second T20I on Sunday at the Providence Stadium.