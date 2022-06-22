Zee Theatre brings Emmy-winning musical ‘Hairspray Live!’ to Indian television

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:53 PM, Wed - 22 June 22

Hyderabad: In keeping with its credo of curating quality content from around the world for the Indian audience, Zee Theatre now brings the smash-hit musical ‘Hairspray Live!’ to Indian television. This live version, to be screened on TataPlay Theatre on June 26 at 2 pm and 8 pm respectively, was watched by over nine million viewers and went on to win three Emmy awards in 2016.

‘Hairspray’ is a celebration of human potential and the story of joyous defiance in the face of racial inequality and discrimination and has been adapted multiple times for the big screen and stage. With two superhit film versions in 1988 and 2007 and a multiple Tony-winning Broadway musical in 2002, this tale continues to resonate with multiple generations. In 2008, another production at London’s West End won four Oliviers.

‘Hairspray Live!’ revisits the Baltimore of the ’60s where we meet Tracy Turnblad, a small-town girl who becomes an overnight success after appearing on a TV dance show. The story goes on to show how she deals with her sudden popularity and the inequality she sees in the entertainment world. Directed by Kenny Leon and with a score by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, the musical boasts a dream cast, including marquee names like superstar Ariana Grande and EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson.

Maddie Baillio plays Tracy and is joined by Academy Award-winning singer and actor Jennifer Hudson and pop icon Ariana Grande. Hudson plays Maybelle “Motormouth” Stubbs and while Grande plays Penny Pingleton. The show’s stellar cast also includes playwright and voice actor, Harvey Fierstein, as Edna Turnblad, Tony-winning actor and singer, Kristin Chenoweth (Velma Von Tussle), and Disney actor Dove Cameron (Amber Von Tussle), and comedian Martin Short (Wilbur Turnblad).