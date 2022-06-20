ZEE5 launches new web series titled ‘Puli-Meka’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:25 PM, Mon - 20 June 22

Hyderabad: After presenting the comedy-drama ‘Oka Chinna Family Story’ from Pink Elephant Pictures, ‘Loser 2’ from Annapurna Studios stable, ‘Gaalivaana’ from BBC Studios and NorthStar Entertainment, and the most-recent ‘Recce’, ZEE5 has now launched yet another web series.

Titled ‘Puli-Meka’, the thriller was launched with a grand puja ceremony. It was attended by director Bobby, who gave the clap, and director Anil Ravipudi, who switched on the camera.

The ZEE5 event was also attended by Radha Krishnaveni, Suhas and others. ZEE5 has collaborated with Kona Film Corporation on this promising web series. Well-known cine writer and producer Kona Venkat is producing the series on a prestigious scale. K Chakravarthy Reddy, who has previously directed Gopichand-starrer ‘Pantham’, is wielding the megaphone.

“The web series is a thriller revolving around a serial killer and the police department. When the killer targets the police department by killing cops one after another, the thrills begin. Astrology is an important ingredient in the story,” the makers said.

While Lavanya Tripathi, and Aadi Saikumar are the lead actors, Siri Hanumanthu, Mukku Avinash, Suman and others play key roles. Cinematography is handled by Surya and music director is Praveen Lakkaraju. Kona Venkat and Venkatesh Kilaru have written the story.