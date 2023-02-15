ZEE5’s ‘Taj – Divided by Blood’ based on intriguing Mughal succession story

The show’s logo was unveiled by drawing the curtains and lighting a 40-feet logo structure on fire leaving the audience stunned and excited.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:39 PM, Wed - 15 February 23

Hyderabad: Produced by Contiloe Digital along with William Borthwick as the showrunner, Simon Fantauzzo as the writer and Ronald Scalpello as the director, ‘Taj – Divided by Blood’ is a revelatory telling of the inner workings and the succession drama that played out in the hallowed chambers of the Mughal Empire.

The show was announced by ZEE5 in Mumbai in the presence of veteran actor Dharmendra, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aashim Gulati, Taha Shah, Shubham Kumar Mehra and Sandhya Mridul along with spokespeople Manish Kalra (chief business officer), Nimisha Pandey (chief content officer – Hindi Originals) and producer Abhimanyu Singh of Contiloe Digital. The show’s logo was unveiled by drawing the curtains and lighting a 40-feet logo structure on fire leaving the audience stunned and excited.

‘Taj – Divided by Blood’ encapsulates the reign of King Akbar who is on a quest to find a worthy successor for his grand legacy. The series dramatises the rise and fall of the generations that follow, showcasing the beauty and brutality of this great dynasty, their passion for arts, poetry and architecture, but at the same time their remarkably cold-blooded decisions with regards to their own family, in the quest for power.

The series stars a worthy ensemble cast comprising Naseeruddin Shah as King Akbar, Aditi Rao Hydari as Anarkali, Aashim Gulati as Prince Salim, Taha Shah as Prince Murad, Shubham Kumar Mehra as Prince Daniyal, Sandhya Mridul as Queen Jodha Bai, Zareena Wahab as Queen Salima, Sauraseni Maitra as Mehr un-Nisa, Rahul Bose as Mirza Hakim and Dharmendra as Sheikh Salim Christi.

It also has Subodh Bhave, Aayam Mehta, Deepraj Rana, Shivani Tanksale, Padma Damodharan, Pankaj Saraswat, Digambar Prasad and Zachary Coffin in supporting roles. ‘Taj – Divided by Blood’ will start streaming on the platform soon.