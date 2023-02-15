Telangana: Negligent scooterist run over by truck on National Highway 65 in Nalgonda

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:36 AM, Wed - 15 February 23

Nalgonda: Utter disregard for traffic rules and sheer negligence while driving on a highway cost the life of a scooterist fell and came under the rear wheels of a truck while he was negotiating a turn on NH 65 at Narketpally here on Wednesday morning, police said.

The scooterist, identified as Ashok Kumar (25), wore a helmet, but drove into the path of a heavy truck at an intersection. His scooter hit the truck and as he fell down he came under the rear wheels of the truck. Death was instant for him.

The unfortunate incident, which highlights the importance of road safety rules and the concept of right of way for the vehicles at intersections, was caught on the CCTV cameras too. The footage shows Ashok Kumar weaving his way on the highway at the intersection.

In yet another accident, a tractor driver died while his tractor was hit by a private bus on the same highway near Chityal.