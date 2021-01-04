ZeePlex presents it’s next Telugu entertainer ‘Solo Brathuke So Better’

The story revolves around Sai’s character who believes that being single is the best way to live life and Nabha’s character who changes his thoughts.

Kickstarting the new year with a bang, the popular pay-per view streaming platform ZeePlex has acquired the right to release Telugu film Solo Brathuke So Better. The Sai Dharam Tej and Nabha Natesh starrer film aired exclusively on ZeePlex on January 1 providing yet another entertainer as per its promise. This was the first Telugu film to get a theatrical release after the lockdown. The film hit theatres on December 25 and got a great response from the audience which left the cash registers ringing. The movie recorded first-weekend collection 10,25,00,000/- at Box Office India. Refer to this link https://boxofficeindia.com/report-details.php?articleid=6122

The story revolves around Sai’s character who believes that being single is the best way to live life and Nabha’s character who changes his thoughts. Talking about the interesting release, Shariq Patel, Founder and CEO, ZeePlex, says, “Solo Brathuke So Better has a stellar cast, an interesting story and great direction. It got a theatrical release on 25th and got a great response from the audience and we are very happy to bring it to the audience’s television screens. ZeePlex strives to bring out the best content from all over the world and this film is also part of our promise. I hope people enjoy this. ” ZeePlex, which is the offering of Entertainment giant Zee, has been pushing out back to back blockbuster movies from all parts of the world. From Target No 1, Unhinged, Khaali Peeli and many more, India’s first C2H format platform has proved its prowess and how!

