ZEPHYR – Dinosaur skeleton to go on sale in Paris auction

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:28 PM, Thu - 8 September 22

Zephyr - Dinosaur

A dinosaur skeleton will go under the hammer in Paris on 20 October 2022. As it has been named, Zephyr is estimated to fetch between 400,000 and 500,000 euros. It is currently on display (from September 7) at the Drouot auction house in Paris.

Auctioneer Alexandre Giquello will oversee the auction proceedings of the fossilized Iguanodon skeleton.

The skeleton from Upper Jurassic (152-145 million years ago) was discovered in 2019 in Moffat County, Colorado, USA.

The height of the dinosaur skeleton is 1.3 mts and it lived for around 150 million years.

The herbivore dinosaur, from the Iguanodon family, roamed on earth about 150 million years ago in Belgium, Spain, Germany, and England.