Zerodha turns 14: CEO Nithin Kamath says it’s time to get back to playing

"Happy Independence Day. @zerodhaonline also turns 14 today, so thank you for all the love," Kamath shared in a post on X.com. Kamath, who co-founded Zerodha with his younger brother Nikhil in 2010, also posted a video from 2018, featuring his son singing the Indian national anthem, Jana Gana Mana, while Kamath played the guitar.

By IANS Published Date - 15 August 2024, 03:00 PM

New Delhi: Brokerage firm Zerodha has completed 14 years, said Co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath, while extending his greeting for Independence Day, on Thursday.

He emphasised the need “to get back to playing”, even as he suffered from “a mild stroke” earlier this year.

“2024 year has been a disaster in terms of health. I need to get back to playing for myself,” Kamath said.

In February, Kamath disclosed that he suffered “a mild stroke”, which left him with a “big droop in the face and not being able to read or write, and absent-minded”.

He attributed his condition to anything from poor sleep exhaustion, dehydration, overworking out, or the passing away of his father.

In April, the 44-year-old entrepreneur made his first public appearance after the stroke and said that he is “slowly getting back to normal”.

Kamath is also known for his fitness advice on social media. Recently, he also sparked a crucial conversation about the quality and safety of the food people consume.

Kamath said that Indians must question what goes into our food, adding that the sugar content in them “is ridiculous”.

He also pointed out the widespread adulteration in essential food items such as masalas, milk, and protein supplements.

He noted that the “substandard chemicals used in food colouring and preservatives in fruits and vegetables are all slowly killing us”.

“This applies to both packaged foods and food from many restaurants,” Kamath said.