| Zoroastrian Club To Host The Club Day On June 9 In Hyderabad

Zoroastrian Club to host ‘The Club Day’ on June 9 in Hyderabad

The highlight of the event is a humorous talk by acclaimed writer, filmmaker, and researcher Kaevan Umrigar, titled "What's in a Name!", exploring the quirky chronicles of Parsi surnames.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 May 2024, 01:04 PM

Hyderabad: The Zoroastrian Club in Secunderabad is gearing up for its annual “The Club Day” on June 9, which marks the club’s formation.

The highlight of the event is a humorous talk by acclaimed writer, filmmaker, and researcher Kaevan Umrigar, titled “What’s in a Name!”, exploring the quirky chronicles of Parsi surnames.

The event kicks off at 5 pm with Jashan prayers, followed by an hour of “Surname Shenanigans” and Housie. From 7 pm onwards, attendees can enjoy a variety of delicious foods during high tea.

“Each year, we perform Jashan prayers to invoke the rain gods. The prayers can be held on any day of the Parsi month ‘Dae’. We choose this day annually to coincide with the club’s formation day,” explained Jehangir Bisney, president of the Zoroastrian Club.

Further, Umrigar’s talk, titled “What’s in a Name?”, promises an entertaining look at the unique and often amusing origins of Parsi surnames. The event will also feature a delectable array of food options in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian sections.

Non-Parsi guests are welcome to join after the Jashan, with entry coupons available for purchase. For coupons, one can contact Viraf Jilla, the club manager, at 8790140780 between 9.30 am and 1 pm or Russi Doctor, the secretary of the Hyderabad Agiary, at 040-24767963.

The sale of coupons will close on June 8 at 6 pm. Children under five years of age can attend the event free of cost.