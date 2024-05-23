Zoroastrian Club to host fun-filled ‘Club Day’ on June 9

The evening of laughter and camaraderie will feature a humorous talk by renowned writer, filmmaker and researcher Kaevan Umrigar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 May 2024, 04:14 PM

Hyderabad: The Zoroastrian Club in Secunderabad is all set to host ‘The Club Day’ on Sunday (June 9). The delightful evening of laughter and camaraderie will feature a humorous talk by renowned writer, filmmaker and researcher Kaevan Umrigar.

The celebrations will begin at 5 pm with Jashan Prayers, followed by a segment called ‘Surname Shenanigans’, leading into an engaging game of Housie and high tea at 7 pm . The event will also feature a delectable array of food options in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian sections.

Titled ‘What’s in a Name?’, Umrigar’s talk promises to offer an entertaining exploration of the unique and often amusing origins of Parsi surnames.

Non-Parsi guests are invited to join after the Jashan upon purchasing an entry coupon. For coupons, individuals can contact Viraf Jilla, manager of Zoroastrian Club, at 8790140780 between 9.30 am and 1 pm. They can also contact Russi Doctor, secretary of the Hyderabad Agiary, at 040-24767963.

The sale of coupons will close on June 8 at 6 pm. Children under five years of age can attend the event free of cost.