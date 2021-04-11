1.3 million scraped Clubhouse user records posted online: Report

According to a report in CyberNews on Saturday, the “leaked” database contains a variety of user-related information from Clubhouse profiles, including user ID, name, photo URL, username, Twitter handle, Instagram handle

San Francisco: Audio chat app Clubhouse has denied any breach or hack after a report said that a database containing 1.3 million scraped records of the platform’s users were posted on a popular hacker forum.

According to a report in CyberNews on Saturday, the “leaked” database contains a variety of user-related information from Clubhouse profiles, including user ID, name, photo URL, username, Twitter handle, Instagram handle, number of followers, number of people followed by the user, account creation date, and invited by user profile name.

The invite-only app, available currently only for iPhone users, called the report “misleading and false.”

“Clubhouse has not been breached or hacked. The data referred to is all public profile information from our app, which anyone can access via the app or our API,” Clubhouse said in a statement on Twitter.

The CyberNews report said that the scraped data posted on the hacker forum can be used by cybercriminals to carry out targeted phishing or other types of social engineering attacks, and that such database can also be used by threat actors to brute-force the passwords of Clubhouse profiles.

The news comes within a few days of an archive with data purportedly scraped from 500 million LinkedIn profiles reportedly put for sale on a popular hacker forum emerged, with another 2 million records leaked as a proof-of-concept sample by people behind the hack.

Earlier this month, another data leak report rocked social media users as personal data of nearly 533 million Facebook users, including 61 lakh Indians, remerged online after a hacker posted the details on a digital forum.