1.4 million copies of Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’ sold in less than a week

Hyderabad: It has been a few years since the Duke and Duchesses of Sussex stepped back from their royal duties. Yet, there is still a weird sense of curiosity over their exit.

Perhaps that is the reason behind Price Harry’s memoir breaking record sales. Over 1.4 million copies of ‘Spare’, his book that tells his version of events leading up to their exit, were sold.

Some say that they read the book solely to understand the inside workings of the royal family. Others dismissed the book, calling Harry’s problems first world. However, it is interesting to note that several are finding the Prince more like his mother Princess Diana after reading the book.

Most online reactions were around a select few incidents he described in the book. One was about how King Charles grabbed his nose.

“Did Harry REALLY say he was haunted by his father grabbing his nose. Lord, in heaven above spare the world from this twerp. #ShutUpHarryAndMeghan (sic),” wrote one user on Twitter.

Another chapter that made it to the news was where the prince claimed that he killed 25 Taliban soldiers during his time in Afghanistan. As ex-servicemen and his opponents saw that as him boasting of the kills, Harry later clarified and said that he wanted to spread awareness about veteran suicides.

“It’s becoming glaringly obvious that some people prefer a quiet prince involved in underage sex trafficking than a vocal prince who tells unpleasant truths,” wrote another.

Other revelations include incidents with his brother Prince William and how the brothers begged their father not to marry his current wife, Queen Consort Camilla.

In the book, Harry explains how he grew up knowing that he was just a spare person in the family and says that he was there only to donate organs to his brother, if and when he needed them.