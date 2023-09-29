| 1 Held With Leopard Skin In Odishas Mayurbhanj

1 held with leopard skin in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj

Acting on intelligence inputs, a team of Similipal South Wildlife Division seized the leopard skin and detained the man, they said.

By PTI Published Date - 07:00 PM, Fri - 29 September 23

Baripada: A 35-year-old man was held with a leopard skin in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district on Friday, forest officials said.

Acting on intelligence inputs, a team of Similipal South Wildlife Division seized the leopard skin and detained the man, they said.

A detailed investigation is underway, said Samrat Gowda, the deputy director of Similipal South Wildlife Division.

Also Read Sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik pays tribute to MS Swaminathan with his sand sculpture