1 held with leopard skin in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj

Baripada: A 35-year-old man was held with a leopard skin in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district on Friday, forest officials said.
Acting on intelligence inputs, a team of Similipal South Wildlife Division seized the leopard skin and detained the man, they said.
A detailed investigation is underway, said Samrat Gowda, the deputy director of Similipal South Wildlife Division.