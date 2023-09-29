| Sand Artist Sudarshan Pattnaik Pays Tribute To Ms Swaminathan With His Sand Sculpture

Sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik pays tribute to MS Swaminathan with his sand sculpture

Published Date - 07:20 AM, Fri - 29 September 23

Puri: Popular sand artist and Padma Shri awardee Sudarshan Pattnaik on Thursday paid tribute to MS Swaminathan, a renowned Agricultural scientist and the driving force behind India’s Green Revolution, by creating his sand sculpture at Odisha’s Puri beach. Pattnaik used 4 tonnes of sand to create the sculpture.

“This is my tribute to the ‘father of Green Revolution’, MS Swaminathan through my art”, said Pattnaik. Renowned Agricultural scientist and the driving force behind India’s Green Revolution MS Swaminathan, passed away on Thursday, at the age of 98.

Swaminathan was an eminent agricultural scientist who headed the MS Swaminathan Research Foundation in Taramani, Chennai.

Born on August 7, 1925, in Tamil Nadu’s Thanjavur district, Swaminathan was instrumental in developing high-yielding varieties of paddy that helped ensure India’s low-income farmers produce more yield.

He was known as the “Father of Economic Ecology” by the United Nations Environment Programme.

Swaminathan is survived by his three daughters Soumya Swaminathan, Madhura Swaminathan, and Nitya Swaminathan.

In 1987, Swaminathan was awarded the first World Food Prize in recognition of his monumental contributions.

He was also awarded by Ramon Magsaysay Award in 1971 and the Albert Einstein World Science Award in 1986.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled his demise by recalling his interactions with the agriculture scientist.

“Deeply saddened by the demise of Dr MS Swaminathan Ji. At a very critical period in our nation’s history, his groundbreaking work in agriculture transformed the lives of millions and ensured food security for our nation” the Prime Minister said in a post on X.

“Beyond his revolutionary contributions to agriculture, Dr. Swaminathan was a powerhouse of innovation and a nurturing mentor to many. His unwavering commitment to research and mentorship has left an indelible mark on countless scientists and innovators” the Prime Minister added.