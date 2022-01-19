10 buildings demolished on Wednesday in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The special drive to crack down on unauthorised constructions in the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) limits continued for the third consecutive day and 10 buildings were demolished on Wednesday. Two constructions in Shamshabad, two in Manikonda, one in Pedda Amberpet and five in Thumkunta municipalities were brought down by the bulldozer. Since Monday, 33 unauthorised constructions in different parts of HMDA limits have been demolished under the special drive.

“The 10 unauthorised constructions demolished on Wednesday include two structures spread over 2.25 acres in Thumkunta Municipality and one structure spread over 1.2 acre in Shamshabad Municipality,” the HMDA said in a press release.

The special demolition drive was taken up by HMDA and Urban Local Bodies of the Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration (CDMA). Before the drive was taken up, four teams were constituted for a ground survey to identify unauthorised constructions in HMDA limits. Based on the report, the demolitions are being taken up.

