10-Foot crocodile takes a stroll in UP’s Bulandshahr, rescued by forest department

"The crocodile crawled out of the canal and was trying to return. Acknowledging the incident, we rescued the crocodile and released it back into the canal," said Mohit Chaudhary, Circle Officer of the Forest Department, Dibai Range.

By ANI Updated On - 30 May 2024, 11:31 AM

Bulandshahr: A 10-foot-long crocodile, which had crawled out of the canal passing near Narora Ganga Ghat in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr, was rescued by the state forest department and released into the water on Thursday.

Earlier, the video of the crocodile attempting to climb over a railing near the canal went viral on social media platforms.

The ten-foot crocodile was spotted on the sidewalk of the canal and it caused panic among the locals.

Upon receiving information from locals, the police and forest department swung into action to rescue the crocodile.