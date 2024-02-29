Watch: Crocodile rescued and released in Nagarjunasagar

Forest officials rescued a crocodile which had wandered into the agriculture fields in Tripuraram village in Nalgonda

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 February 2024, 09:05 PM

Hyderabad: Forest officials rescued a crocodile which had wandered into the agriculture fields in Tripuraram village in Nalgonda on Thursday morning.

The crocodile was first noticed around 7.30 am by villagers who were shocked to see the huge reptile rambling across a field in the village. After crawling across an open field, it took shelter in a nearby paddy field. The villagers immediately alerted Forest officials, who rushed a team from Miryalaguda to the spot.

Also Read Schools across Telangana to be closed from March 8-10; Find out why

A rescue team from the Nagarjunasagar Wildlife Division was also sent to the spot, with efforts by the teams soon managing to capture the crocodile. After a medical checkup confirmed that the crocodile was healthy, the officials released the crocodile in Nagarjunasagar dam, according to PCCF (Wildlife) Mohan Chandra Pargain.