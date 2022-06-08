10 killed, dozens injured as train derails in Iran

A handout picture made available by the Iranian Red Crescent on June 8, 2022 shows rescuers at the scene of a train derailment near the central Iranian city of Tabas on the line between the Iranian cities of Mashhad and Yazd. Photo: AFP

Tehran: At least 10 people were killed and dozens injured after a passenger train derailed and rammed into an excavator in Tabas, eastern Iran on Wednesday, media reports said.

The incident occurred at 5:30 a.m local time, Islamic Republic News Agency said.

Around 350 passengers were on board the train and the derailment occurred some 50 km from the desert city of Tabas.

Tabas Governor Ali-Akbar Rahimi told IRNA that four wagons of the train derailed.

Rescue teams, 12 ambulances, a helicopter Yazd and a train were immediately pressed into service for rescue and relief operations.