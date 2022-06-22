10 more arrested for Secunderabad Railway Station arson

Hyderabad: The Secunderabad Railway Police recorded the arrest of 10 more persons in connection with the violence at the station on Friday. All of them were produced before court and remanded.

Among the arrested persons was one Prudhviraj, a native of Adilabad district who asked his friends to film his act of setting railway coaches on fire and of damaging bogies. A police team identified him with the help of the videos found in the mobile phones of a few of the persons who were arrested.

“Prudhviraj had circulated the videos in all WhatsApp groups. He provoked the army job aspirants who were protesting at the railway station to resort to violence,” a police official said.

In the videos, he is seen stuffing paper in the gaps between the seats in the bogies and setting those on fire. He is also seen damaging the door of a coach and breaking the glass panes with sticks.

The videos of Prudhviraj indulging in violence went viral on social media platforms after some persons leaked them. A police official said the video would serve as clinching evidence in court against him.