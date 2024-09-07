Newborn baby boy abandoned in Siddipet

Locals responded to the baby’s cries and contacted the police and women and child welfare officials. The infant was found to be in good health.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 7 September 2024, 04:05 PM

Siddipet: Unidentified persons abandoned a newborn baby boy at Timmapur in Dubbak mandal on Saturday.

The locals came to his rescue after hearing his crying. They called the police and women and child welfare department officials. The infant was healthy.

He was rushed to the government hospital in Siddipet. The police were trying to trace the parents of the baby. A case was registered.