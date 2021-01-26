10 workers trapped as landslides hit Indonesian coal mine

A total of 22 people were working at the mine when the accident took place, 12 of whom escaped but suffered wounds, according to an official.

Jakarta: Ten workers have been trapped underground as landslides struck a coal mine in Indonesia’s South Kalimantan province, a senior disaster official said on Tuesday.

The landslides occurring outside the underground area from Sunday night to Monday afternoon triggered mud flow and submerged the site, head of the Emergency Unit of the Provincial Disaster Management Agency Abdul Rahim told Xinhua news agency.

“The mud has fully submerged the underground area located in lower spots. Ten miners were working in the lower spots. We expect them to have moved to the higher places before the sites were inundated, so they can survive,” he said.

The top official added that food supplies with the miners are only sufficient for three days.

A total of 22 people were working at the mine when the accident took place, 12 of whom escaped but suffered wounds, according to the official.

Search efforts resumed on Tuesday focusing on removing the mud with pumps, so that the rescuers can enter the underground site, he said.

“Still, the strength of the pumps that we have is still weak. We need more pumps with higher power,” Rahim said.