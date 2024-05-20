10-year-old boy abducted and murdered for ransom in Prayagraj, two arrested

By IANS Published Date - 20 May 2024, 10:00 AM

Prayagraj: A 10-year-old boy was abducted and murdered for ransom in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj, said officials here on Monday.

The boy’s body was found in the Handia area on Sunday. Two persons, one of whom is the neighbour of the victim, have been arrested in this connection. They confessed to having abducted and killed the boy for ransom, police said. Ansh, son of Anmol Kumar, an ITI employee, went missing in the evening on Friday.

His mother Jyoti lodged an FIR of abduction at Kydganj police station after the family failed to find him. Based on some CCTV footage, police rounded up their neighbour Pammi and his friend Shani. On their confession, police recovered the body of Ansh at a deserted spot in the Handia area on Sunday. The body has been sent for autopsy. ACP Rajiv Yadav said two persons have been arrested in this connection.

One of the accused, Pammi is the neighbour of the victim while Shani is a resident of the Sarai Mamrez area. Primary questioning from them indicates that they abducted the boy for ransom. However, they killed him and dumped his body in Handia as they feared that they may be caught. The duo is being questioned further in this connection, ACP added.