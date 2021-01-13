1000 birds die in Nizamabad poultry farm

Joint Director of Animal Husbandry Dr Bharath said that Ramchander Goud, owner of Durga Bhavani poultry farm, informed the officials about the death of the birds before burying them in a pit in the forest

By | Published: 7:32 pm

Nizamabad: At least 1,000 broiler chicken died in a poultry farm at Yanampally village in Dichpally mandal of the district on Wednesday, but Animal Husbandry department officials said it was unlikely that the cause of death was bird flu since there were no symptoms of the disease.

Joint Director of Animal Husbandry Dr Bharath said that Ramchander Goud, owner of Durga Bhavani poultry farm, informed the officials about the death of the birds before burying them in a pit in the forest. He and other department officials visited the poultry farm, collected the dead birds and their blood samples and sent them to the lab in Hyderabad for tests to determine the cause of death.

In all, the poultry farm had raised 8,000 birds, of which about 5,000 were despatched to Shatavahana Hatcheries two days ago. Of the remaining 3,000 birds, about a 1,000 died on Wednesday.

Dr. Bharath said it did not appear like bird flu deaths since they did not find the typical symptoms. Only the test reports can confirm the cause of death, he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .