1,058 voters exercise ‘vote from home’ facility in Nizamabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:13 PM, Fri - 24 November 23

Nizamabad: In the wake of the Election Commission providing the facility to voters above 80 years of age and those with more than 40 percent disability to vote from home in the assembly elections, on Thursday as many as 1,058 voters exercised their vote through this facility in six segments of the district.

A total of 2,418 people, including the elderly above 80 years and more than 40 percent of disabled persons, have been identified as eligible to use the vote from home facility, and special polling teams have been formed to facilitate the process of casting votes, district collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu said.

Necessary steps had been taken to ensure complete privacy of the voters while exercising the right to vote from home facility, he said, adding that the details of the schedule of vote from home have been provided to the candidates, and political party agents were also asked to be present at the home of the voter along with the official’s team .

“Secret compartments and all other necessary arrangements are being made in the house so that there is complete privacy for the voter. The whole process of voting from home is being video recorded,”he informed.