KT Rama Rao reaches out to RWAs

Detailing the progress achieved in the last nine and a half years, he implored the participants to vote for the car symbol to continue the development.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:47 PM, Fri - 24 November 23

Hyderabad: Pulling all stops in the run-up to the polls, BRS working president K. T. Rama Rao on Friday interacted with Residential Welfare Associations (RWAs) representatives through a conference call. Detailing the progress achieved in the last nine and a half years, he implored the participants to vote for the car symbol to continue the development.

Switching up between English, Telugu and Hindi – just like any other Hyderabadi – Rao spoke about waste collection in the city increasing from 3500 tonnes per day to 7500 tonnes per day. Round-the-clock electricity, flyovers and bridges constructed under the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP), Hyderabad Metro, are all examples of the progress of the BRS government, he said.

In addition to keeping the city safe and secure with CCTV cameras, and effective citizen-friendly policing with Bharosa Centres and others; he further mentioned initiatives like TS-iPASS and TS-bPASS along with efforts to conserve the heritage of Hyderabad.

“My dream has been to make sure that we can supply water 24×7. We also want to increase the metro lines from 70 km to 250 km. Flood management and sewerage management is something we will concentrate on in the next term,” said the Minister, adding that the Musi beautification project is set to be taken up.

Assuring that his party would continue the work of a ‘stable government, able leadership’, he requested the RWAs to encourage everyone to exercise their franchise on November 30. He requested the citizens to vote for a government that works for progress and added that voting for the car symbol would be a vote for progress and a better Hyderabad.