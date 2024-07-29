10m air pistol event: Bhaker-Sarabjot duo qualify for bronze medal match

Bhaker and Sarabjot shot 580 to make the medal round where they will take on Korea on Tuesday

29 July 2024

India's Manu Bhaker, left, and teammate Sarabjot Singh compete in the 10m air pistol mixed team qualification round at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Chateauroux, France on Monday. — Photo:AP

Chateauroux: The Indian combination of Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh qualified for the bronze medal match in the 10m air pistol mixed team event of the Olympic Games here on Monday.

Bhaker and Sarabjot shot 580 to make the medal round where they will take on Korea on Tuesday. The 22-year-old Bhaker came into the qualifications after winning a historic bronze medal in the 10m women’s air pistol event on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Indian shooter Ramita Jindal ended seventh in the final of the 10m air rifle women’s competition at the Olympic Games here on Monday. Ramita, 20, shot 145.3 in a high-quality eight-women final.

The young Indian shooter was placed seventh after 10 shots (104.0), when the elimination began. In danger of being eliminated, a 10.5 pushed Ramita to sixth place even as Norway’s Hegg Jeanette Duestad made an exit. But the Indian could not save herself after that.

In the qualifications on Sunday, she performed exceedingly well to make the final in the fifth place. Ramita, the Hangzhou Asian Games bronze-medallist in the event, beat World Championship medallist Mehuli Ghosh and Tilottama Sen at the domestic trials to make it to Paris Games.