10th international yoga day observed in Mancherial

District Principal Judge Srinivas was the chief guest, while BJP district president V Raghunath Rao was the guest of honor.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 20 June 2024, 01:49 PM

Dr Sameera explains yoga asanas and process of breathing exercises to participants during the 10th International Yoga Day observed on the premises Mythri Yoga and Nature Cure Centre (MYNCC) in Mancherial on Thursday

The Tenth International Yoga Day was observed by Mythri Yoga and Nature Cure Centre (MYNCC) on the premises of the centre here on Thursday.

Srinivas opined that practicing yoga played a vital role in curing his health problems. He stated that only yoga focuses on physical, mental, emotional and spiritual fitness unlike many other wellness systems. He observed that harmony between body, mind and soul could be achieved with the help of yoga. He was all praise for Dr Sukumar and Dr P Sameera of MYNCC for imparting it.

Raghunath Rao advised the public to practice yoga for self and to teach it to others to build a healthy society-which was the theme of this year’s International Yoga Day. Mancherial Chamber of Commerce Association president Gunda Sudhakar, IMA president Dr Ramana, prominent dermatologist Y Suryanarayana Rao and Hi-Tech City Colony Welfare Association president Ch Hanumanth Rao also spoke of the myriad benefits of yoga.

Earlier, Dr P Sameera delved on the health benefits of yoga by demonstrating asanas, pranayamas and meditation. Under her guidance, participants formed various postures and practiced breathing exercises for about an hour. She told the public to make the ancient wellness system invented by sage Pathanjali an internal part of lives to stay fit on many fronts and lead a peaceful life.

Male senior practitioners along with a 10-year-old girl Namani Venkata Adwika performed tough asanas and maneuvers enthralling audiences. Female practitioners also exhibited some postures. Instructors were felicitated by Sukumar and Sameera for teaching yoga to enthusiasts in India and abroad through digital platforms.