Walk for yoga organized in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Updated On - 19 June 2024, 11:58 AM

Mancherial: In order to raise awareness over yoga, a walk was conducted from ZP School to Bellampalli Chowrasta here on Wednesday. The event was jointly organized by Mythri Yoga and Nature Cure Centre, Swamy Vivekananda Yoga Trust, Om Ashtothara Yoga.

Practitioners of yoga and fitness lovers from all walks of life enthusiastically participated in the walk. They raised slogans to raise understanding over the ancient system of wellness among the public. They said that yoga was the panacea for modern diseases such as stress, diabetes and obesity. Yoga practitioners formed tough asanas and maneuvers to inspire others at the end of the walk.

Prominent yoga teachers Dr KV Sukumar, Srinivas Reddy, Vijay, Seepathi Gopi, Yatipathi Sai Krishna, Srikanth, Sandhya, T Sudhakar, fitness trainer Srinivas and many others were present.