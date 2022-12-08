117 project proposals await Centre’s environmental clearance

Hyderabad: As many as 117 proposals, including six from Telangana, are pending for Environmental Clearance (EC) and are at different stages of consideration as per the provisions of Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) Notification, 2006.

The union government shared these details in reply to a question raised by TRS MP Damodar Rao Divakonda in Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ashwini Kumar Choubey said the prescribed time line for grant of EC was 105 days from the date of submission of the complete proposal. Due to various measures or initiatives taken by the Ministry, the average time in grant of EC has reduced from 75 days in 2021 to 64 days in the current year, he said.

Proposals for developmental activities within national parks, sanctuaries, tiger reserves, tiger corridors and those activities requiring environmental clearance inside Eco-sensitive Zones (ESZ) around National Parks and Sanctuaries are forwarded by State Governments for consideration by the Standing Committee of the National Board for Wild Life (SCNBWL).

The proposals are forwarded after thorough scrutiny by the State Government and the State Board for Wild Life headed by the respective Chief Ministers.

SCNBWL, which also includes eminent ecologists, conservationists and environmentalists, takes informed decisions on the proposals placed for its consideration, said the union Minister, adding that the Ministry has formulated the 3rd ‘National Wildlife Action Plan’ for a period of 2017 to 2031 to save wild animals in the country. The Plan focuses on landscape approach in conservation of all wildlife irrespective of where they occur.