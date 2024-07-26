Telangana students slip in NEET UG revised ranks

As against 77th rank in the initial result, Anuran Ghosh secured 137th rank with a percentile of 99.9939570 in the revised result in the general category. However, Ghosh continued to be Telangana topper.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 July 2024, 09:24 PM

Hyderabad: Telangana students slipped in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2024 revised ranks released by the National Test Agency (NTA) on Friday.

As against 77th rank in the initial result, Anuran Ghosh secured 137th rank with a percentile of 99.9939570 in the revised result in the general category. However, Ghosh continued to be Telangana topper.

Similarly, Guguloth Venkata Nripesh and Lavudya Sri Ram Naik secured 219 and 553 ranks in the ST category in the revised result. Their initial ranks were 167 and 453 in the same category. As many as 79,813 candidates registered for the NEET UG from Telangana, 77,848 appeared and 47,356 were declared qualified.

After the NTA revised the result, the number of candidates securing the first rank has been reduced to 67 to 17. Overall, 24,06,079 students registered, 23,33,162 appeared and 13,15,853 qualified in the entrance test conducted across the country for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions.