Three bounded for operating snooker centre in Asifabad

The organiser was spoiling careers of youngsters by running an illegal snooker centre at Vinay Garden in the town.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Three persons were bound before revenue officials for allegedly operating an unauthorized snooker centre in Kaghaznagar on Friday.

Kaghaznagar Rural Inspector A Sonia said Irshad Ali, Rehmath Ali and Taqui were bound before the Mandal Revenue Officer, following a complaint received from one Reshma Begum of the town. She stated that the centre was closed down following an outcry from locals.

Reshma earlier posted a video of the centre on WhatsApp groups. In the video, which went viral on the groups, she alleged that the organiser was spoiling careers of youngsters by running an illegal snooker centre at Vinay Garden in the town.

She regretted that her brother was addicted to playing snooker and lost huge amounts of money.

The woman further alleged that the youngsters were allowed to indulge in the indoor activity till midnight. Some of them were encouraged to commit betting under the guise of snooker, she charged.

She faulted an organizer for operating a snooker centre without obtaining permission.