Illegal teakwood worth RS 45K seized in Mancherial

Mancherial: About 119 teak logs, which were stored illegally in a carpenter’s house, were seized at Madaram Township in Thandur mandal on Tuesday. The value of the timber was assessed to be of Rs 45,000.

Madaram Forest Range Officer Syed Mazharuddin Ahmed said that the accused was Devender, a native of the township. The logs, hidden in different places around the carpenter’s home, were recovered from the premises of a carpenter Devender belonging to Madaram Township, following a tip-off. He stated that a case was booked against the carpenter under relevant sections of the Forest Act 1967 and investigations were taken up.

The FRO warned that stern action would be taken against those who smuggle the teak wood. Deputy Range Officer J Thirupathi and Forest Beat Officers Tanweer Pasha and L Prakash took part in the operation.

