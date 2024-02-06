11th edition of Indian Super League to kick off on September 14

The senior competition calendar for the next season (2024-25) will kick off with the Asia's oldest tournament Durand Cup slated from July 26-31, the 11th edition of the ISL will kick off on September 14 and will run till April 30, 2025.

By PTI Updated On - 6 February 2024, 03:46 PM

Source: X

New Delhi: The top-tier Indian Super League, which will run into its 11th edition, will kick off on September 14 and will run till April 30, 2025, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced on Tuesday.

As usual the senior competition calendar for the next season (2024-25) will kick off with the Asia’s oldest tournament Durand Cup slated from July 26-31. I-League on the other hand will be held from October 19-April 30, while the Super Cup will run concurrently with the league season from October 1-May 15.

I-League 3, which will act as a qualifying tournament for I-League 2, will be held from August 1-September 30. I-League 2 is slated from January 15-April 30. The 78th National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy will be held from November 5-15 (Group Stage) and December 1-15 (Final Round).

The Indian Women’s League will be held from October 25-April 30. The IWL-2 will be from January 25-April 30.

The 29th Senior Women’s National Football Championship will take place in September (Group Stage) and October (Final Round). All the senior leagues are set to finish by the end of April next year, it was decided in the AIFF executive committee.

As far as the national state tournaments are concerned, the season will begin with the Junior Boys and Junior Girls National Football Championship tier 1 and tier 2 in July. It will be followed by the Sub-Junior Boys and Sub-Junior Girls National Football Championship tier 1 and tier 2 in August.

The National Beach Soccer Championship will be held in February next year, the Men’s Futsal Club Championship will take place in May 2025.

The AIFF Youth Leagues (U13/U15/U17) are set to have a nine-month calendar from September-May. The nomination criteria for member associations for the 2024-25 season of the IWL 2, I-League 3, the AIFF Youth Leagues (U13/U15/U17) and the Men’s Futsal Club Championship have also been released.

AIFF calendar 2024-25:

Durand Cup: July 26-August 31, 2024.

I-League 3: August 1 – September 30, 2024.

AIFF Youth Leagues (U13/U15/U17): September 1, 2024 – May 31, 2025.

Indian Super League: September 14, 2024 – April 30, 2025.

I-League: October 19, 2024 – April 30, 2025 Indian Women’s League: October 25, 2024 – April 30, 2025.

IWL 2: January 25, 2025 – April 30, 2025.

I-League 2: January 15, 2025 – April 30, 2025.

Super Cup: October 1, 2024 – May 15, 2025.

Junior Boys National Football Championship Tier 1 and Tier 2: July 15 – July 31, 2024.

Junior Girls National Football Championship Tier 1 and Tier 2: July 15 – July 31, 2024.

Sub-Junior Boys National Football Championship Tier 1 and Tier 2: August 5 – August 31, 2024.

Sub-Junior Girls National Football

Championship Tier 1 and Tier 2: August 5 – August 31, 2024.

29th Senior Women’s National Football Championship Group Stage: September 1 – September 15, 2024.

29th Senior Women’s National Football Championship Final Round: October 1 – October 15, 2024.

78th National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy Group Stage: November 5 – November 15, 2024; Final Round: December 1 – December 15, 2024.

National Beach Soccer Championship: February 1 – February 20, 2025.

AIFF Men’s Futsal Club Championship: May 1 – May 20, 2025.