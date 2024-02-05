ISL: Mauricio propels Odisha FC to comfortable 3-0 win over Hyderabad FC

It was the same old story for Hyderabad FC who were winless and finished the game without scoring for the fourth time in a row in the league

By Biswajit Talukdar Updated On - 5 February 2024, 10:59 PM

Joao Victor Albuquerque Bruno of Hyderabad FC during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 match between Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC, at GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad, Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Hyderabad: Striker Diego Mauricio netted twice to inspire Odisha FC to a comfortable 3-0 win over a struggling Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League Season 10 clash at the GMC Balayogi Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday.

It was the same old story for the former champions who were winless and finished the game without scoring for the fourth time in a row in the league. Thangboi Singto’s side started the game with a cautious approach making sure they keep things tight at the back.

Before the start of the game, HFC head coach Singto had stressed that his young team needed to maintain focus the entire time. It was skipper Joao Victor’s and Mohammed Rafi’s lack of focus and confusion at the back that gifted The Juggernauts the opening goal as Mauricio slotted past goalkeeper Gurmeet in the 27th minute.

The home side looked threatening on a few occasions especially whenever the ball was fed to forward Abdul Rabeeh but lacked end product. Odisha were the superior side on the pitch and added their second goal in the first minute of the added time as their star forward Roy Krishna scored from the centre of the box with his left foot. It was his tenth goal of the season.

Hyderabad’s Makan Chothe came close to scoring but a fingertip save from Odisha goalie Amrinder Singh made sure the visitors head into the break with a comfortable two-goal cushion.

After the break, the Nizams looked sharp with their passes and created chances. Midfielder Ramhlunchhunga, who was the home side’s best player on the pitch, created good chances and left-back Mark Zothanpuia’s speed and athleticism were a pain for Sergio Lobera’s backline.

But it was a matter of time for Odisha to again get hold of the game as they struck the third goal, Mauricio’s second of the night, a right-footed shot from the right side of the box to the left corner – assisted by Princeton Rebello.

Odisha did take their foot off the pedal on a few occasions as the young players of Hyderabad excited the crowd with trickery and a few good moves but the visitors always had the upper hand to take all three points and go top of the ISL standings with 30 points.